Social media users flag cyber abuse by TVK supporters

COIMBATORE: A week after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results reshaped the state's political landscape, concerns are mounting over the immense online harassment and abuse by supporters and digital volunteers associated with the TVK, with many social media users calling upon party leader Vijay to intervene, take corrective action and save the youth treading on the wrong 'route'.

With just a week having passed since the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly election results were declared, the state has been divided like never before. Several users on social media have complained that individuals expressing criticism or differing opinions against the party or its leadership are being subjected to coordinated attacks online. Complaints range from abusive messages and threats to mass-reporting campaigns allegedly carried out by groups identifying themselves as TVK's "virtual warriors" and IT wing supporters.

According to multiple users, social media accounts critical of the party are being mass-reported, leading to, in some cases, temporary suspensions and restrictions. Others have accused certain online groups of spreading misinformation and intimidating those attempting to fact-check or counter misleading claims with data.

The issue has sparked wider debate about political discourse and online behaviour in Tamil Nadu, particularly among the youth who are deeply invested in political personalities and movements. Critics argue that social media platforms, once viewed as spaces for healthy political engagement and free expression, are increasingly turning hostile in the aftermath of the elections.