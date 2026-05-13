Tamil Nadu Assembly session LIVE: CM Vijay's TVK wins trust vote with 144 ‘ayes'

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a sharp attack on the TVK government during the trust vote debate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, questioning its majority and legitimacy.

“You do not have the 118 seats required for a majority. Furthermore, due to a lack of confidence in winning, the Chief Minister contested in two constituencies and resigned from one. He has not even thanked the people yet,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

He further claimed that the ruling side’s effective strength had come down after a court barred the Tirupattur MLA from participating in the voting process.

“Additionally, the court has ruled that the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Tirupattur constituency should not participate in the voting. Therefore, the ruling party currently has only 106 members. However, this government has been formed with the support of parties that contested and won within our alliance,” he added.

Taking a swipe at the government’s style of functioning, Udhayanidhi Stalin remarked, “Instead of governance through Instagram ‘Reel’, do some ‘Real’ governance.”