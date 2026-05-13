Tamil Nadu Assembly session LIVE: CM Vijay's TVK wins trust vote with 144 ‘ayes'

The Tamil Nadu Assembly is witnessing a high-stakes floor test today (May 13, 2026), as the ruling TVK government faces its first major challenge, with Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay seeking to prove the strength of his alliance’s majority.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar on Wednesday announced that the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had secured the backing of 144 MLAs in the House. Declaring the outcome of the floor test, the Speaker said the TVK government had successfully won the vote of confidence in the Assembly.
Trust vote has started in the Tamil Nadu Assembly block-wise.
Replying to the debate on the Confidence Motion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday asserted that his government would remain firmly secular in its approach.
“This government will function with the speed of a horse and not indulge in horse trading,” Vijay said during his reply to the motion.
The Chief Minister also assured the House that all welfare schemes and initiatives introduced by previous governments would be continued under the TVK administration.
As leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin finishes his speech, opposing support to the TVK government, members of the DMK walk out of the Assembly.
Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a sharp attack on the TVK government during the trust vote debate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, questioning its majority and legitimacy.
“You do not have the 118 seats required for a majority. Furthermore, due to a lack of confidence in winning, the Chief Minister contested in two constituencies and resigned from one. He has not even thanked the people yet,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said.
He further claimed that the ruling side’s effective strength had come down after a court barred the Tirupattur MLA from participating in the voting process.
“Additionally, the court has ruled that the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Tirupattur constituency should not participate in the voting. Therefore, the ruling party currently has only 106 members. However, this government has been formed with the support of parties that contested and won within our alliance,” he added.
Taking a swipe at the government’s style of functioning, Udhayanidhi Stalin remarked, “Instead of governance through Instagram ‘Reel’, do some ‘Real’ governance.”
Velumani, who is heading the rebel group, says the AIADMK is supporting the trust vote. Velumani says majority of the people have voted for the Chief Minister, so the AIADMK (rebel) is supporting the trust vote.
Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that the AIADMK would oppose the Trust Vote moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Stating that all 47 AIADMK MLAs would vote against the motion, Palaniswami also questioned the Chief Minister’s meeting with certain rebel AIADMK legislators, asking whether such an engagement was appropriate ahead of the floor test.
His remarks triggered noisy scenes in the House after Speaker JCD Prabhakar invited rebel AIADMK leader SP Velumani to participate in the debate on the Trust Vote.
AIADMK members loyal to Palaniswami strongly objected to the move, leading to a commotion in the Assembly. Responding to the protests, the Speaker said he had the authority to allow any member to speak during the proceedings.
Velumani then began his address amid vociferous objections from AIADMK legislators backing Palaniswami.
DMK MLA Thamimun Ansari on Wednesday slammed the TVK government over the appointment of an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), raising the issue during the trust vote proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
He questioned the government’s decision and alleged lack of transparency in the appointment process. Ansari also urged the ruling dispensation to clarify the role and authority given to the OSD post.
Pattali Makkal Katchi’s Sowmya Anbumani announces that the party will be abstaining from the trust vote that is under way in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
BJP’s M Bhojarajan, the saffron party’s lone MLA in the House said that the party will be maintaining neutrality in the confidence motion.
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam’s (DMDK) Premallatha Vijayakanth speaking during the trust vote, slammed the appointment of Radhan Pandit as the OSD.
Prominent astrologer Rickey Pandit Vettrivel, also known as Radhan Pandit, was appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political).
“What is the message you are conveying by doing so,” she asked
“The Chief Minister says we will not go with our faces covered, but who was it that came to meet him with their faces covered?” Premalatha Vijayakanth asked CM Vijay during her speech.
VCK’s Arasu demanded that the new Government must find a solution to the issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.
He also said that welfare schemes from the previous administration, such as the Breakfast Scheme, should be continued by the current government as well.
The Communist Party of India has also extended its support to the TVK Government. So far, apart from the CPI, the Congress, CPI(M), VCK, IUML and the former AMMK MLA have declared their support
As the trust vote is under way on the floor of the TN Assembly, the IUML has extended its support to the TVK-led government.
Additionally, MLA S. Kamaraj also spoke to declare his support for CM Vijay’s government. Mr. Kamaraj was expelled from the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam, just a day before for “anti-party activities.”