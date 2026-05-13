Tasmac shop closure favours FL2 bars, claim trade unions

COIMBATORE: As per the TVK-led government's order on Tuesday to shut 717 Tasmac outlets located in sensitive zones, a total of 69 out of the 283 shops functioning across the district have been earmarked for closure. However, trade unions representing Tasmac employees have strongly criticised the order, since the 120-odd FL2 bars -- licensed establishments serving alcohol to members of clubs -- that are also located in the same sensitive zones, such as nearby places of worship and educational institutions, in the district have been spared.

The trade unions have alleged that the government's first major initiative on liquor reform is indirectly favouring private FL2 bars and pointed out that the bars operate for longer hours -- from 11 am to 11 pm -- compared to regular Tasmac outlets (12 pm to 10 pm), allowing them to capture the diverted business.

A senior member of one of the unions representing Tasmac employees, requesting anonymity, said, "During the previous DMK regime, when V Senthil Balaji was the Minister for Prohibition & Excise, a large number of FL2 bars were opened under the guise of recreational clubs. Over 1,300 FL2 bars are now functioning across the state. The government's closure of the outlets in the first phase has created a huge opportunity for the FL2 bars, leading to a drop in Tasmac sales and a rise in adulterated liquor. Most of these FL2 bars are allegedly controlled or funded by persons with ties to the Karur region."