Tasmac shop closure favours FL2 bars, claim trade unions

COIMBATORE: As per the TVK-led government's order on Tuesday to shut 717 Tasmac outlets located in sensitive zones, a total of 69 out of the 283 shops functioning across the district have been earmarked for closure. However, trade unions representing Tasmac employees have strongly criticised the order, since the 120-odd FL2 bars -- licensed establishments serving alcohol to members of clubs -- that are also located in the same sensitive zones, such as nearby places of worship and educational institutions, in the district have been spared.
The trade unions have alleged that the government's first major initiative on liquor reform is indirectly favouring private FL2 bars and pointed out that the bars operate for longer hours -- from 11 am to 11 pm -- compared to regular Tasmac outlets (12 pm to 10 pm), allowing them to capture the diverted business.
A senior member of one of the unions representing Tasmac employees, requesting anonymity, said, "During the previous DMK regime, when V Senthil Balaji was the Minister for Prohibition & Excise, a large number of FL2 bars were opened under the guise of recreational clubs. Over 1,300 FL2 bars are now functioning across the state. The government's closure of the outlets in the first phase has created a huge opportunity for the FL2 bars, leading to a drop in Tasmac sales and a rise in adulterated liquor. Most of these FL2 bars are allegedly controlled or funded by persons with ties to the Karur region."
A John, president, CITU Tasmac Employees Union (affiliated to the CPM) said, "The way the closure of Tasmac outlets is being implemented, by sparing FL2 bars, clearly indicates that liquor sales are being pushed into the hands of private players. For instance, three Tasmac outlets near Periya Vinayagar Temple in Puliyakulam, Coimbatore, have been earmarked for closure, but an FL2 bar located closer to the temple has been exempted. In a two-kilometre radius, six Tasmac outlets are being shut down, leaving only an FL2 bar to serve customers. Similarly, five outlets in Kannappa Nagar are being closed, while two FL2 bars have been spared."
Highlighting the violations in the FL2 bars, John said, "As per norms, FL2 bars are permitted to serve liquor only to registered members of a club and are not allowed to sell sealed bottles. In practice, they openly sell 180 ml bottles to non-members of clubs at Rs 20-Rs 30 more than the price in Tasmac outlets."
Meanwhile, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam called the closure of Tasmac outlets as a positive first step, and also urged the government to shut the FL2 bars in the sensitive zones. He further demanded the closure of all liquor outlets causing disturbance to the public.
A senior Tasmac official in Chennai told TNIE, "The list of outlets to be closed was prepared based on the reports submitted by district managers. The issue of FL2 bars located near places of worship and educational institutions will be brought to the attention of the chief minister."