TN issues GO to set up 65 dedicated anti-narcotic task force police stations

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the creation of 65 dedicated anti-narcotic task force (ANTF) police stations across all districts and city commissionerates to function under the chief minister’s direct supervision. The government order, issued by the Department of Home, Prohibition and Excise, follows a proposal from the DGP for a force to detect and act against drug-related offences spreading across the state.

Of the 65 stations, 37 will be set up at the rate of one per district. The remaining 28 will cover police districts within nine city commissionerates, including 12 in Chennai and two each in Avadi, Tambaram, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

Each ANTF station will be staffed by one inspector, two sub-inspectors, and five constables. In total, the force will comprise 65 inspectors, 130 sub-inspectors, and 325 constables, all created through the redeployment of existing personnel. The units police stations (in commissionerates) will operate under their respective district superintendents of police and city police commissioners.

The stations will strictly enforce the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, alongside other relevant statutes.