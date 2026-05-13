TN woman found dead in cane field with limbs tied

KARUR: A 40-year-old woman was found dead with her limbs tied in a sugarcane field near Kulithalai on Tuesday. Police identified the deceased as S Sivaranjani (40) of Melapatti. She was the wife of Suresh, who works in a fruit shop in Tiruchy. Their son is an engineer and works in Bengaluru.

As her husband was away for work, Sivaranjani was alone at home on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, her relatives noticed Sivaranjani she did not come out of the house and went in to check on her.

They found blood stains on the floor and searched for her in the area. A little while later, they found Sivaranjani dead in a nearby sugarcane field. Her hands were tied, and she had stab injuries on her neck and face, police said.

A sniffer dog and forensic experts were pressed into the investigation. Police also checked CCTV footage from near Sivaranjani’s house.