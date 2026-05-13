Udhayanidhi says TVK lacks majority mandate; flags support from AIADMK, earlier called corrupt by ruling side

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said the TVK government did not enjoy the support of a majority of voters and criticised it for accepting the backing of a section of AIADMK legislators, a party the ruling side had earlier accused of corruption.

In his speech during the proceedings of the TVK government’s floor test, he also urged the government to continue the welfare schemes launched by the previous DMK dispensation.

The DMK walked out and abstained from voting during the confidence motion, which the C Joseph Vijay-led government won by a comfortable margin of 144 votes.

On the formation of the TVK government, Udhayanidhi said, “first, the majority of people did not vote for TVK.”

He said that in the recently concluded Assembly elections, around 4.93 crore people cast their votes.

“Do you know how many voted for the ruling party. Just 1.72 crore,” he said, adding, “the remaining approximately 3.21 crore people voted against your party and you must understand this.”

He further claimed that nearly 65 per cent of voters had “rejected” the Vijay-led TVK government.