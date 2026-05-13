With NEET cancelled, fretful aspirants go back to books

CHENNAI: With the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelling the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted on May 3 following a paper leak, students across the state have resumed preparations amid mounting stress and uncertainty. More than 1.3 lakh aspirants across Tamil Nadu, who had taken the exam, now finds themselves back in preparation mode, grappling with renewed pressure.

Speaking to TNIE, Nithya, an aspirant from a government-aided school, expressed anguish over the development. “It feels like my two years of hard work has gone in vain. I had just started to relax after the exam, but now have to begin preparing again. It is exhausting, and I am losing hope,” she said.

R Yuvaraj, a NEET repeater, said he had appeared for the exam for the third time with the aim of securing high marks to gain admission to a government college. “I have been preparing for NEET since Class 11. In my last three attempts, I missed a government seat by around 10 marks, each time. My parents have been spending nearly `2 lakh every year on coaching classes. They are not in a position to afford a private medical college,” he said.

“I am exhausted from studying the same subjects repeatedly. Only after May 3 did I finally relax a bit after four years of continuous preparation. The NTA’s announcement has come as a major disappointment for aspirants like me,” he added.