Amid staff shortage, TNPDCL asks Ooty residents to pay bills based on previous month's consumption

NILGIRIS: With the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) facing a shortage of staff to record metre readings, residents in the Yellanalli section near Ooty have been directed to pay their electricity bills based on their previous month's consumption.

Sources said the Yellanalli section earlier had two assessors. However, one of them was promoted as Inspector of Assessment a few months ago, leaving the section understaffed. With only one assessor handling a large area, metre reading work has slowed down significantly, as the existing staff are unable to cope with the increased workload.

"As per norms, an assessor can cover about 80 service connections a day in the hilly terrain of the Nilgiris. But I could not cover areas like Oranalli, Kethi, Shanthur and Yellanalli, which together have around 4,672 connections," said an assessor, requesting anonymity. "Similar situations exist in nearby sections too, making it difficult for officials to deploy staff from elsewhere as they are also overburdened." he said