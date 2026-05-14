Madras HC stays cybercrime notice on anti-TVK posts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday temporarily stayed the notice of the Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu Police to take down 18 X posts and block certain accounts which are critical of the TVK and its leader Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The interim injunction, on the Cyber Crime Wing’s May 8, 2026, notice, was granted by a vacation bench of justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar while hearing a petition filed by P Chokkalingam, a leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Directing the respondents to file a reply to the petition, the bench adjourned the hearing to June 8, 2026.

The petitioner stated that the Cyber Crime Wing had issued the notice to the X Corp to suspend 18 URLs of different users, including Maridhas (a right-wing YouTuber), under Section 79 (3) (b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, r/w Rule 3 (1) (d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.