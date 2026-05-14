CCMC chief inspects indoor sports arena works in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The sports infrastructure in Coimbatore is set to receive a major boost, with multiple new indoor arenas coming up near the Nehru Indoor Stadium under the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran inspected ongoing works on Wednesday and directed officials to expedite projects.

The facilities are being developed at the corporation's playground in Ward 83 under the Central Zone. Among major projects under construction is an indoor handball stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore, funded through the CCMC's general fund. In addition, a spectators' gallery is being constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh under the Coimbatore MP's constituency development fund.

A separate badminton indoor stadium is also taking shape, with financial support from a private sector contributor, ZF Group, at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. Another Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated from the CCMC's general fund for an indoor kabaddi arena. Further strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem, a dedicated indoor Wushu self-defence arena is being established at an estimated cost of Rs 96 lakh.

Apart from that, CCMC has also begun the construction of a second swimming pool in the VOC Zoo premises. With the construction of a public swimming pool already in full swing on the premises, work on a second swimming pool for those participating in tournaments and other sporting events has now started. This dedicated swimming pool for sports is set to be established at a cost of Rs 14 crore. Funding for this project is provided by CCMC, Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Hassan and CSR funds from private players. Both swimming pool works are likely to be completed in six months.

During the inspection, Assistant Commissioner SN Shanmugam, Assistant Engineer Satheesh Kumar and other corporation officials accompanied the commissioner.