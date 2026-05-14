Coimbatore's Saibaba flyover delayed again, highways department now targets July completion

COIMBATORE: The much-awaited Saibaba Colony flyover project in Coimbatore has been delayed once again, much to the frustration of motorists and residents who continue to battle severe traffic congestion along the busy Mettupalayam Road (MTP Road). Officials from the state highways department have now stated that the project is likely to be completed only by July this year, missing yet another deadline.

The Rs 75-crore flyover project, stretching 975 metres from Alagesan Road to the TNSTC Coimbatore head office near Eru Company junction, is one of the city's major infrastructure upgrades aimed at easing congestion at the heavily crowded Saibaba Colony junction.

The project was launched on September 19, 2024. Once operational, the flyover is expected to significantly reduce travel time for motorists who currently navigate through the busy Saibaba Colony junction before proceeding further on MTP Road. However, the project has encountered several obstacles since its construction began. While traffic diversion on one of the busiest national highways passing through the city proved to be a major challenge in the initial stages, officials also had to repair damaged underground drainage pipelines and shift high-tension electric cables and electricity board towers, which further slowed progress.