Coimbatore's Saibaba flyover delayed again, highways department now targets July completion

COIMBATORE: The much-awaited Saibaba Colony flyover project in Coimbatore has been delayed once again, much to the frustration of motorists and residents who continue to battle severe traffic congestion along the busy Mettupalayam Road (MTP Road). Officials from the state highways department have now stated that the project is likely to be completed only by July this year, missing yet another deadline.
The Rs 75-crore flyover project, stretching 975 metres from Alagesan Road to the TNSTC Coimbatore head office near Eru Company junction, is one of the city's major infrastructure upgrades aimed at easing congestion at the heavily crowded Saibaba Colony junction.
The project was launched on September 19, 2024. Once operational, the flyover is expected to significantly reduce travel time for motorists who currently navigate through the busy Saibaba Colony junction before proceeding further on MTP Road. However, the project has encountered several obstacles since its construction began. While traffic diversion on one of the busiest national highways passing through the city proved to be a major challenge in the initial stages, officials also had to repair damaged underground drainage pipelines and shift high-tension electric cables and electricity board towers, which further slowed progress.
Originally scheduled for completion in March this year, the deadline was later pushed to May. With ramp construction works near the Eru Company junction still pending, the project deadline has been extended again.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the national highways wing of the state highways department said the shifting of transformers and electricity cables near Eru Company junction is the major reason behind the delay. "We had to relocate transformers and electricity cables that were obstructing ramp works. However, owing to the Class 10 and 12 board examinations and the Assembly election, the electricity board did not permit the power shutdowns required for the shifting works. Now that exams and elections are over, the transformers and cables have been relocated on Wednesday, and ramp works are progressing in full swing," the official said.