Forest dept proposes to launch online booking system for devotees visiting Velliangiri Hills in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Devotees intending to climb the Velliangiri Hills may soon be permitted only through an online booking system. The forest department has drafted a proposal which aims to regulate the number of visitors and ensure safety by allowing only medically fit individuals, with submission of a medical certificate mandatory during booking.

As the proposal is still in its initial stage, officials are hopeful that it can be implemented from February 1 next year.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior forest official said, "We are planning to permit devotees only after they obtain a medical certificate, which must be uploaded along with their personal details and Aadhaar card while booking for a specific date. This move is aimed at reducing fatalities as eight deaths were reported this season, as individuals with high blood pressure and diabetes often attempt the climb without fully understanding the terrain. The trek involves navigating challenging steps, rocky paths, and steep, slippery stretches up to an elevation of 6,000 feet. We also plan to introduce a slot-based system similar to the one followed at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple."

"We have initiated the process and will finalise the website address soon, as there are still six months left before the commencement of the next season. Once completed, devotees will be able to book their visit to the Velliangiri Hills online. We are currently considering three platforms for the booking system — Trek Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore Wilderness, and ATR Pollachi," the official added.