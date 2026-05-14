Kilimooku mango farmers demand Rs 20/kg MSP as price plunges in Madurai

MADURAI: With the mango harvest season gaining momentum in Madurai district, farmers cultivating the Kallamai (Kilimooku/Totapuri) variety have raised concerns over low prices, alleging that the returns are insufficient to cover cultivation and maintenance costs. Farmers demanded the new government to fix MSP to prevent loss.

According to the Horticulture Department, Madurai district has more than 5,000 hectares under mango cultivation. Varieties such as Banganapalli, Kallamai and several other varieties are cultivated across the district, making mango farming a key source of livelihood for hundreds of growers in the region.

Madurai central Market Traders Association president N Chinnamayan said Kallamai mangoes were currently being sold in the market at Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kilo depending on quality and arrivals. Other varieties such as Banganapalli and other popular varieties have a decent prices ranging from Rs 50-200 per kilo in the fruit markets in Madurai.