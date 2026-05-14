Krishnagiri administration to tap TVK cadre-run social media pages to boost outreach on welfare schemes

KRISHNAGIRI: The social media handle of the district administration has suddenly gained attention among the TVK cadre in the district as they are sharing government events across social media platforms. Following this, the district administration has planned to rope them in to raise awareness about various government schemes to reach people at the grassroots level.

On March 2, a grievance redressal programme was held, and a post about this had been shared on Collector C Dinesh Kumar's official X handle. However, it garnered fewer than two likes and 100 views then.

However, after TVK leader C Joseph Vijay assumed charge as chief minister, TVK cadre have started to share and spread government events on social media. On May 11, another grievance redressal programme was conducted, and a post on the same was shared on the district collector's X handle on the same day. This time, the post has attracted around 3,000 likes and about 48,000 views. Similarly, another tweet by the collector about an inspection near Singarapettai on Tuesday was also widely shared on social media by TVK cadre, and the tweet has gained about 1,300 likes and around 12,000 views.

When TNIE contacted a district-level official about the wider reach of the district administration's activity on social media, the official said, "Soon, these active social media users will be identified and used to disseminate government schemes in rural areas of the district."

A rural development department official said, "During the Assembly election, TVK secured more votes in tribal areas of Denkanikottai and Anchetti taluks, showing how social media has penetrated everywhere. Making use of social media users to raise awareness about government welfare schemes in the district will be useful."