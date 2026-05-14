Low-pressure system set to drench Tamil Nadu, heavy rain warning for ghat districts

CHENNAI: A well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining westcentral Bay is expected to trigger widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next few days, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasting isolated heavy rain in several western and ghat districts till May 19.

The RMC said conditions are turning favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands around May 16.

RMC officials said light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places over the Western Ghats and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. Similar weather conditions are expected over the delta districts on Thursday.

The Nilgiris district has been placed under a heavy rainfall warning on May 14, 15 and 17. Heavy showers are also likely over the ghat areas of Coimbatore on May 15 and in Theni district on May 16.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures dipped by 2-3°C at isolated places across Tamil Nadu during the past 24 hours. Chennai is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with light rain over the next two days, with temperatures expected to hover around 35-36°C.