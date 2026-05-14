Madras HC denies leave to convict for fertility treatment, says child will grow up with stigma

MADURAI: Observing that a child born to a convict, who is serving sentence for committing triple murder, would face stigma throughout its life, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court refused to grant 21 days ordinary leave to a man convicted in Kachanatham triple murder case, to undergo fertility treatment.

Further, the court agreed with the contention of additional public prosecutor that leave under the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982, cannot be claimed as a matter of right and it is only a privilege given to the convict.

A bench of justices N Anand Venkatesh and KK Ramakrishnan made this observation while dismissing a petition filed by the convict's wife challenging the rejection order passed by the Superintendent of Madurai Central Prison denying leave to her husband. The judges said the couple, while planning to have a child, has ignored the right of the child, to be born.

"The child, when it enters this world, will grow up with a stigma that it is the child of a life convict, who is serving sentence for having committed a heinous crime involving triple murder. In such a scenario, this court cannot merely act upon the right that is claimed by the petitioner and ignore the interest of the child, which will carry such a stigma throughout its life," the judges said. Neither the petitioner nor the convict has the right to place the child in such an unfortunate position, they added.

Moreover, the theory of reformation is focused only on the convict and has nothing to do with the desire of a convict to have a child, they pointed out.