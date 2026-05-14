Madras HC grants bail to YouTuber Savukku Shankar in attempt to murder case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to YouTuber Savukku Shankar in connection with an attempt to murder case registered by the Puzhal police for allegedly pelting the policemen escorting him from Andhra Pradesh to the Puzhal Central Prison with stones, besides verbally abusing them.

Justice L Victoria Gowri allowed the petition filed by the YouTuber seeking to enlarge him on bail.

However, in the order passed recently, the judge imposed on the YouTuber conditions of appearing before the respondent police daily at 10.30 am, not to tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses and not to abscond.

Shankar has already been detained under the Goondas Act.

The judge stated that considering the period of incarceration, the nature of allegations, the alleged inconsistencies pointed out in the prosecution version and the settled principle that bail is the rule and jail is the exception, this court is inclined to enlarge him on bail subject to stringent conditions.

The attempt to murder case was registered by the Puzhal police on April 8, 2026, on charges of attacking the cops escorting him to the prison after being arrested at Ongole in Andhra Pradesh.