Madras HC issues notice to Home Ministry on petition to quash Perarivalan's enrolment as TN lawyer

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Legislative and Legal Affairs, the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on a petition filed by Congress MP R Sudha seeking to quash the enrolment of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the assassination case of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, as an advocate with the BCTNP.

The petitioner sought a declaration that Section 24A of the Advocates Act, 1961, is unconstitutional insofar as it permits persons convicted and sentenced to death or life imprisonment to practise as advocates.

The bench directed the respondent authorities to file their replies by June 9, 2026, the bench adjourned the matter to the same date.