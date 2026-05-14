Palmyra climber's wife announces indefinite fast after husband shot by Tenkasi SI

THOOTHUKUDI: The wife of palmyra climber P Manikandan, who was allegedly shot by sub-inspector Esakki Raja during a spat over toddy in Tenkasi district last month, on Wednesday announced an indefinite hunger strike from May 26 demanding the officer’s arrest and dismissal from service. M Ponmani said she would begin the protest in front of the Kamarajar statue at Alangulam if the state government failed to act against the police officer.

Manikandan had sustained bullet injuries on both legs after Esakki Raja allegedly opened fire during a raid against illegal toddy tapping on April 7. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The sub-inspector was subsequently placed under suspension.

Addressing reporters along with advocate Siluvai Nadar, Ponmani said the family was struggling as Manikandan, the sole breadwinner, remains bedridden. The sub-inspector who shot my husband hasn’t been arrested yet.

The future of the family and children is at stake, she said, urging the government to dismiss the officer from service. Ponmani, who is three months pregnant, said she had been unable to even attend regular medical check-ups due to her husband’s condition. She also appealed to the government to provide Manikandan with a government job.

Advocate Siluvai Nadar said no concrete step had been taken against the suspended officer despite an FIR being registered. He claimed that the government could not act earlier as the Model Code of Conduct was in force at the time of the incident, but said the present government should now proceed with the arrest and dismissal of the officer.