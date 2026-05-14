Tamil Nadu govt appoints Vijay Narayan as new advocate general

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday appointed senior counsel Vijay Narayan as the new advocate general. He will be replacing PS Raman who had resigned the post soon after the change of regime in the state.

Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar issued the orders for the appointment, which will be in effect from the date on which he assumes charge of the office.

Known for his calm and composed demeanor, Narayan is an erudite practitioner of law on almost all sides of law, particularly writ, civil, commercial and corporate matters.

He served as the AG during 2017-21 when AIADMK was in power. In the recent past, he has represented AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in a series of cases filed against him and the party by O Panneerselvam, and was instrumental in denying the latter any legal victory.

He was designated as a senior counsel in 2004. He is the nephew of former attorney general of India KK Venugopal.