Tamil Nadu govt reshuffles IAS officers; appoints Darez Ahamed as new health secretary

CHENNAI: The TVK government on Wednesday carried out a fresh round of bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring several senior IAS officers across key departments. T Udhayachandran, considered one of the most influential officials during the DMK regime, has been posted as additional chief secretary/chairman and MD of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited. He had been serving as additional chief secretary in the finance department.

Dr Darez Ahamed, who was MD/CEO of Guidance TN, has been transferred and posted as secretary, health and family welfare department. He replaces P Senthilkumar, who has now been posted as secretary to the CM. Anu George, who earlier served as Secretary-3 to the then CM, has been posted as secretary to the animal husbandry, dairying, fisheries and fishermen welfare departmen

Mariam Pallavi Baldev, previously special secretary in the industries, investment promotion and commerce department, has been appointed secretary to the social welfare and women empowerment department. Kumar Jayant has been posted as additional chief secretary/chairman and MD of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited.