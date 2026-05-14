Tamil Nadu highways dept races against time to complete Cauvery bridge

TIRUCHY: The state highways department is racing against time to complete the construction of the Rs 106-crore bridge across the Cauvery connecting Mela Chinthamani and Mambazha Salai, which was to be inaugurated in June.

The new high-level bridge, being built adjacent to the existing one constructed in 1976, aims to ease traffic congestion. The department began constructing pillars on the river bed in January 2025. However, only seven out of the 16 pillars planned for the 540-metre long and 17.75-metre wide structure have reached the superstructure level.

Sources said while two pillars are ready, four have reached only the substructure level, pile foundation work is under progress for one, and work is yet to begin on the two remaining pillars.

Activists have urged officials to complete the piling works of the remaining pillars before the release of water from the Mettur dam into the Cauvery for delta irrigation, as water flow could affect the work.