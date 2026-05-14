Tiruvannamalai school's student strength down to two from 300,  residents blame Tasmac outlet

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A day after the state government ordered the closure of 717 Tasmac outlets across Tamil Nadu, women residents of Vengikkal under the banner of Dalit Viduthalai Iyakkam on Wednesday submitted a petition with District Collector K Tharpagaraj seeking the closure of a liquor shop in their locality. Complaining of official apathy despite court orders, the residents alleged that the liquor outlet has made life unsafe for women, affected farming activities and even reduced a nearby private matriculation school’s student strength to two as against an earlier average of 300.

On the Tasmac outlet (no. 9249), resident K Vijayalakshmi said, “Women are scared to step out of their house, not just at night but even during daytime because drunk men gather in groups and trouble passersby.” “We have been living in fear for the past ten years, when the Tasmac shop opened,” the 50-year-old resident added.

According to residents, more than 1,000 people reside in the locality and most of them depend on agriculture for a livelihood. They alleged that the customers consuming liquor in public places, agricultural lands and lake areas have made farming activities difficult and created an unsafe atmosphere for women and children. They also dispose of liquor bottles, plastic cups and carry bags carelessly, they added.

“I am unable to go to my field and work. Drunk people sit on our farmlands and drink. Women and children are scared to come out,” Vijayalakshmi said, adding that some families even shifted from the locality due to the issue.