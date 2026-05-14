TN CM Vijay calls upon Centre to abolish NEET after paper leak row

CHENNAI: A day after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) held on May 3 was cancelled due to question paper leaks, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday called upon the centre to abolish NEET-based admissions to medical courses, stating that the alleged paper-leak incident has once again exposed the “structural flaws” in the national-level examination.

“The cancellation has shattered the hopes of lakhs of medical aspirants across the country,” Vijay said in a statement.

Pointing out that the centre has cancelled the exam following investigations by law enforcement agencies into the alleged paper leak, he said the matter has been referred to the CBI for inquiry.

Recalling that NEET was similarly compromised in 2024 with FIRs registered in six states and the matter transferred to the CBI, the CM said the Supreme Court had then directed the centre to constitute a high-level committee of experts under former Isro chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan. He noted that the panel had submitted 95 recommendations for reforms.

“Despite all this, within two years, another paper leak has occurred, and the test has been cancelled. This is a conclusive proof of the structural flaws in the national-level exam,” Vijay said.