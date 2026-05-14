UNO reverse: 37 speed bumps on 34-km Tiruchy highway spark motorists' outrage

TIRUCHY: Increasing urbanisation along the 34-km Tiruchy-Thuraiyur road over the last 15 years, consequent rise in traffic, and representation from residents nudged state highway authorities to build nearly 37 speedbreakers in the stretch at the rate of one speedbreaker/km.

However, motorists and activists have flagged safety concern, vehicle damage, and discomfort saying the speed bumps are not uniform in height.

From the Thuraiyur Anna Bus Stand, State Highway 62 runs through Kalipatti, Pagalavadi, Karattampatti, Pulivalam, Peramangalam, Thiruvellarai, Poonampalayam, Othakadai, Mannachanallur taluk office, Ethumalai Road, Mannachanallur Bazaar, Thirupainjeeli Road, Bypass and Nerkuppai before reaching Tiruchy city.

“About 15 years ago, there were only two speed breakers near the Mannachanallur Government Boys Higher Secondary School. After that, several breakers came up on the stretch as schools, hospitals and residential areas sprang up. A few of them were put up to stop buses,” said N Saravanan, a faculty member at a private arts and science college.

“We do not object to speed breakers near school and hospital zones. However, several speed breakers have been laid at unnecessary spots citing various reasons. Moreover, they are of varying measurements, posing a threat to safety. Barricades have also been placed at seven spots next to speed breakers, making it difficult for motorists to cross the stretch smoothly,” Saravanan alleged.