UNO reverse: 37 speed bumps on 34-km Tiruchy highway spark motorists' outrage

TIRUCHY: Increasing urbanisation along the 34-km Tiruchy-Thuraiyur road over the last 15 years, consequent rise in traffic, and representation from residents nudged state highway authorities to build nearly 37 speedbreakers in the stretch at the rate of one speedbreaker/km.
However, motorists and activists have flagged safety concern, vehicle damage, and discomfort saying the speed bumps are not uniform in height.
From the Thuraiyur Anna Bus Stand, State Highway 62 runs through Kalipatti, Pagalavadi, Karattampatti, Pulivalam, Peramangalam, Thiruvellarai, Poonampalayam, Othakadai, Mannachanallur taluk office, Ethumalai Road, Mannachanallur Bazaar, Thirupainjeeli Road, Bypass and Nerkuppai before reaching Tiruchy city.
“About 15 years ago, there were only two speed breakers near the Mannachanallur Government Boys Higher Secondary School. After that, several breakers came up on the stretch as schools, hospitals and residential areas sprang up. A few of them were put up to stop buses,” said N Saravanan, a faculty member at a private arts and science college.
“We do not object to speed breakers near school and hospital zones. However, several speed breakers have been laid at unnecessary spots citing various reasons. Moreover, they are of varying measurements, posing a threat to safety. Barricades have also been placed at seven spots next to speed breakers, making it difficult for motorists to cross the stretch smoothly,” Saravanan alleged.
S Ramesh, a resident of Omanthur, said ambulances now take 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach MGMGH from the Thuraiyur with patients, whereas earlier, it took only an hour.
“There are 14 speed breakers within a 3-kilometre stretch in Mannachanallur. This results in huge fuel wastage. Considering the practical issues, officials should remove unnecessary speed breakers,” he said.
Activists urged the Highways Department to take immediate steps to regulate and streamline vehicular movement on the stretch. They have also appealed to the authorities to review the necessity and design of the speed breakers to ensure smoother and safer travel for motorists.
Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department Kannan told TNIE that, barring a few spots like school, hospital zones, and accident-prone areas, speed breakers were laid only after representations from public. “If people request us to remove any of them, we are ready to do so,” he added.