Volunteers provide solar lights to hill village in Erode awaiting permanent electricity connection

ERODE: Volunteers have provided new solar home lighting kits to 85 families awaiting permanent electricity connections in Malliamman Durgham, a hill village, which falls under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), in the Erode district.
The village has more than 100 families, but their houses still do not have electricity, with only solar lights lighting up their homes. Most of the existing solar panels, allegedly provided through a government-private partnership scheme seven years before, have failed.
In view of this, volunteers have now provided new solar home lighting kits. C Sathish, Founder of Tree People Charitable Trust of Sathyamangalam, said, "We received information that the families were facing difficulties because the solar kits already installed in their homes were not functioning properly. Therefore, we have now provided new solar lighting kits to 85 homes at a cost of Rs 23,000 per household. We have also provided this facility to the five temples there."
"We, a team of 23 people, stayed in that village from May 9 to 13 and installed solar kits in all the houses. Although there are more than 100 families, we have provided this facility only to 85 households as, in some cases, more than one family resides in one house. With the new solar kits, it is possible to power five lights and a mobile charger in a home. They are capable of functioning for three days, even without sunlight. Akshya Solutions, Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, and Inovance Technology joined hands with us in this initiative," he added.
C Kaliappan, a resident, said, "Wild animals, including bears, enter the village during the evening and night hours. So no one steps out of their homes after 6.30 pm. These solar lights will definitely help us."
MK Subramanian, the first graduate of Malliamman Durgham, said, "In 1972, electricity connection was brought to our village, and only three street lights were installed. But within three years, a forest fire destroyed the wooden posts. After that, electricity remains a dream for us. We have been continuously fighting for this. There are no televisions in our village which makes people unaware of the outside world. However, a permanent electricity connection and road access are essential for us," he added.