Volunteers provide solar lights to hill village in Erode awaiting permanent electricity connection

ERODE: Volunteers have provided new solar home lighting kits to 85 families awaiting permanent electricity connections in Malliamman Durgham, a hill village, which falls under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), in the Erode district.

The village has more than 100 families, but their houses still do not have electricity, with only solar lights lighting up their homes. Most of the existing solar panels, allegedly provided through a government-private partnership scheme seven years before, have failed.

In view of this, volunteers have now provided new solar home lighting kits. C Sathish, Founder of Tree People Charitable Trust of Sathyamangalam, said, "We received information that the families were facing difficulties because the solar kits already installed in their homes were not functioning properly. Therefore, we have now provided new solar lighting kits to 85 homes at a cost of Rs 23,000 per household. We have also provided this facility to the five temples there."