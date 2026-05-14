Water level in Kanniyakumari dams drops lower than last year

KANNIYAKUMARI: Water storage level in major dams in Kanniyakumari district has dropped lower than the last year’s level. However, the water level remained high in small dams — Chittar-I, Chittar-II, Poigai and Mamalathuraiyaru — which irrigate paddy and other crops.
Pechiparai and Perunchani are the major dams among the six dams providing irrigation needs in Kanniyakumari district, On May 12 this year, the water storage of Pechiparai was 22.94 feet against its total capacity of 48 ft and Perunchani was 23.8 ft against its total capacity of 77 ft.
The water level of Chittar-I and Chittar-II dams was 5.0 5 ft and 5. 15 ft, respectively (total water capacity 18 ft each). The water storage in the Poigai dam was 16.1 ft (total capacity 42. 65 ft), while that of Mamabalathuraiyaru dam was 16.57 ft (54.12 ft).
Comparably, the level in Pechiparai last year on May 12 was 34.09 ft. It was 34.80 ft in Perunchani, 4.03 ft in Chittar-I, 4.13 ft in Chittar-II, 14.90 ft in Poigal and 24.77 ft in Mambalathuriyaru.
Ananthanar channel water users association president P Chenbagasekara Pillai told TNIE that summer rains had failed in March and April in Kanniyakumari district this year, but the rains since the first week of May give hope to farmers who undertake Kannipoo paddy cultivation.
He noted that water level would go up in Pechiparai, Perunchani and other dams in the days to come as rains continued in the district.
At the Pazhayar river irrigation, farmers in some areas including Derisanamcope started preparation for paddy nursery.
Water Resources Department sources said that though intermittent rains were experienced in Pechiparai and Perunchani dams for the last few days, no rain was experienced for the last two days. More rain which increased water level in the dams was witnessed by the end of May last year. We hope that the same would happen this year, said farmers.
WRD sources added that as usual water from the dams would be released from the beginning of June for irrigation.