Water level in Kanniyakumari dams drops lower than last year

KANNIYAKUMARI: Water storage level in major dams in Kanniyakumari district has dropped lower than the last year’s level. However, the water level remained high in small dams — Chittar-I, Chittar-II, Poigai and Mamalathuraiyaru — which irrigate paddy and other crops.

Pechiparai and Perunchani are the major dams among the six dams providing irrigation needs in Kanniyakumari district, On May 12 this year, the water storage of Pechiparai was 22.94 feet against its total capacity of 48 ft and Perunchani was 23.8 ft against its total capacity of 77 ft.

The water level of Chittar-I and Chittar-II dams was 5.0 5 ft and 5. 15 ft, respectively (total water capacity 18 ft each). The water storage in the Poigai dam was 16.1 ft (total capacity 42. 65 ft), while that of Mamabalathuraiyaru dam was 16.57 ft (54.12 ft).

Comparably, the level in Pechiparai last year on May 12 was 34.09 ft. It was 34.80 ft in Perunchani, 4.03 ft in Chittar-I, 4.13 ft in Chittar-II, 14.90 ft in Poigal and 24.77 ft in Mambalathuriyaru.