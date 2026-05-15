Chennai court sentences man to 20 years for sexually assaulting minor girl

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai has sentenced a 26-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor child. Judge S Padma of special court for Pocso cases pronounced the judgment on Wednesday sentencing the accused under section 6 of Pocos Act for committing penetrative sexual assault on the child.

He was also convicted under section 342 of IPC with sentences of one-year rigorous imprisonment and seven years, and Rs 100 fine under section 366 of IPC for wrongful confinement and abduction.

The judge ordered payment of a compensation of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 100 to the victim child under section 33 (8) of Pocso Act. The prosecution was represented by special public prosecutor S Anitha.

According to the prosecution, the victim was studying Class VII when the incident occurred. On January 17, 2021, the convict lured the girl to his house promising to arrange for watching a Tamil movie.

While watching the movie, he sexually assaulted the minor. After she returned home and narrated the incident, a case was filed at the all women police station.