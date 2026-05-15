Congress defends backing Vijay’s TVK, rejects ‘betrayer’ claim

MADURAI/TIRUCHY: Congress MPs Karti Chidambaram and Christopher Tilak on Thursday defended the party’s support to actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Speaking in Madurai, Karti Chidambaram said Congress support to TVK could not be termed a betrayal. He said Congress had contested the elections as part of the DMK-led alliance, but the people voted in favour of TVK.

Drawing parallels with European democracies, he said parties often move towards post-poll alliances when pre-poll alliances fail, in order to ensure a stable government. “The DMK did not have the numbers to form the government. Supporting TVK for stability cannot be called betrayal,” the Congress MP said.

Meanwhile, Christopher Tilak rejected claims that Congress was losing relevance in the TVK government after AIADMK faction MLAs backed Vijay during the trust vote.

He said decisions on including Congress legislators in the ministry would be taken after discussions between both parties. Tilak also denied allegations of horse-trading and said opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had spoken against caste discrimination, not religion.