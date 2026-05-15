Contract workers’ strike at TN's Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital hits patient services

TIRUNELVELI: Patient services at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) were allegedly hit as the strike by a section of contract workers entered the 14th day on Thursday. The hospital faces manpower shortage as 95 workers, including plumbers, technicians and lift operators, continue to boycott work protesting a new contract.

The strike commenced after workers who were appointed by a manpower agency in 2019 were asked to work under a new agency already providing manpower to TvMCH.

They refused to accept the new contractor, alleging that the contract terms require them to work more than eight hours and that their job titles will be reduced to only two categories – sanitation worker and security. As they continue to boycott work, the hospital administration was reportedly struggling to manage day-to-day patient services.

Activists alleged the administration could not manage tasks ranging from sanitation to ensuring a sufficient water supply to the wards. “The huge amount of garbage that has accumulated inside the campus is yet to be cleared,” said an activist.

However, hospital dean C Revathy Balan denied the allegation, stating that the manpower agency provided fresh contract workers to replace the 95 workers. On the allegation of water shortage in the dialysis ward, Revathy said the hospital administration effectively manages the ward’s water needs from different sources. “We have our own water source, like a well, and also get water from the corporation,” she said.