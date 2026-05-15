Court seeks DSP report on alleged police inaction in missing Class 12 girl case in TN's Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The Vilathikulam Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday sought a report from the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) regarding the alleged inaction of the Vilathikulam All-Women Police Station (AWPS) inspector and a Kulathur special sub-inspector (SSI) over a complaint filed by the parents of the girl.

The direction was issued while hearing a petition seeking registration of an FIR against former Kulathur SSI Selvaraj and former AWPS inspector Praveena, both of whom have been placed under suspension pending inquiry in connection with the case.

Advocate A Vivekanandan of Murapanadu moved the petition alleging that the two police officers failed to discharge their statutory duties after receiving the complaint about the disappearance of a 17-year-old Class 12 student on March 10.

The petition states the police allegedly delayed initiating the search operation by nearly 14 hours. By the time searches intensified, the girl’s body was found the next day amid thorny bushes on the outskirts of the village. The petitioner argued that the failure to immediately register an FIR amounted to a violation of Section 173 of BNS, 2023. The petition also cited violation of the established principle of Zero FIR.

Hearing the matter, district munsif-cum-judicial magistrate P Gnana Jeritha Flower issued notice to the Vilathikulam DSP seeking a report on the alleged dereliction of duty by the suspended officials in the sensational case. The matter has been adjourned to May 18 (Monday).