DMK defeat, Congress split cast shadow over mayor posts in TN's Thanjavur, Kumbakonam

THANJAVUR: DMK's defeat in the assembly elections and parting of ways by the Congress has caused uncertainty regarding the post of mayor in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam corporations, respectively.

While in Thanjavur, Mayor S Ramanathan of the DMK resigned from the post to contest in the elections and lost, Kumbakonam mayor K Saravanan of Congress may face pressure from DMK councillors to step down. After Ramanathan resigned as mayor and 45th ward member to pursue his MLA dreams, deputy mayor Anjugam Boopathy was expected to be elected as mayor.

However, there is no word yet on when indirect elections to elect the mayor will be conducted. "There are two vacancies in the corporation council. One is in ward 45 which was vacated by Ramanathan and the other is in ward 24 where councillor J V Gopal of AIADMK died. Elections to the wards have be conducted first and then indirect election for mayor post should be held ," said a senior DMK functionary.

"A total of four mayors have resigned their posts across the state to contest in the assembly election. We don't know what the new government is going to do," the functionary added. The Thanjavur corporation has 51 wards. The DMK has 35 members, AIADMK 6, Congress 2, VCK, CPM, AMMK and BJP one each. Two others were elected as independents.