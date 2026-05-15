EV charging infrastructure set for major boost in TN's Tiruchy as IOCL plans 15 new stations

TIRUCHY: With the steady rise of electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Tiruchy, identified as one among six major EV cities in the state by Tamil Nadu’s EV policy, plans are under way to significantly expand public charging infrastructure. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has proposed nearly 15 new EV charging stations across the district.

According to officials from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), around 40 EV charging stations are currently functioning in Tiruchy, including nearly 20 within city limits. These include both private charging facilities and stations operated by public sector units (PSUs). Officials from IOCL said that due to space constraints within the city, most of the proposed charging stations are planned along suburban stretches and highway corridors. Identified locations include the Dindigul-Tiruchy bypass, Musiri taluk, Tiruchy-Chennai bypass road, Karur bypass, Thanjavur road and Pudukkottai road.

An EV charging station near Vaiyampatti on Tiruchy-Dindigul road is already under construction, officials added. A senior TNPDCL official said the proposals submitted by IOCL are currently in various stages of approval and infrastructure planning. The new stations are expected to become operational over the next one year, improving charging accessibility and supporting the increasing number of EV users in the region. Officials further noted that the district still has relatively limited public charging infrastructure.