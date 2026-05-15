EV charging infrastructure set for major boost in TN's Tiruchy as IOCL plans 15 new stations

TIRUCHY: With the steady rise of electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Tiruchy, identified as one among six major EV cities in the state by Tamil Nadu’s EV policy, plans are under way to significantly expand public charging infrastructure. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has proposed nearly 15 new EV charging stations across the district.
According to officials from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), around 40 EV charging stations are currently functioning in Tiruchy, including nearly 20 within city limits. These include both private charging facilities and stations operated by public sector units (PSUs). Officials from IOCL said that due to space constraints within the city, most of the proposed charging stations are planned along suburban stretches and highway corridors. Identified locations include the Dindigul-Tiruchy bypass, Musiri taluk, Tiruchy-Chennai bypass road, Karur bypass, Thanjavur road and Pudukkottai road.
An EV charging station near Vaiyampatti on Tiruchy-Dindigul road is already under construction, officials added. A senior TNPDCL official said the proposals submitted by IOCL are currently in various stages of approval and infrastructure planning. The new stations are expected to become operational over the next one year, improving charging accessibility and supporting the increasing number of EV users in the region. Officials further noted that the district still has relatively limited public charging infrastructure.
Of the approximately 40 charging stations currently functioning, only around 15 are public or PSU-operated facilities, while over 25 are run by private players, many of them being located within hotels and restaurants. “Enquiries from private operators seeking to establish charging stations have also increased in recent months,” a TNPDCL official said.
Data from Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials indicates a sharp rise in EV registrations in the district. EV registrations increased from 1,711 in the 2023 financial year to nearly 4,000 in 2025. Hybrid vehicle registrations also recorded steady growth, increasing from 607 units in 2023 to 772 units in 2025. T Francis Rainar, a food delivery partner who uses an electric two-wheeler, said the lack of public charging stations affects delivery workers who depend on EVs throughout the day.
“Most charging stations are inside hotels or private establishments and are often occupied. During peak delivery hours, finding a charging point becomes difficult,” he said. Meanwhile, K Bhama Narayanasamy a resident of Cantonment, said, Tiruchy being a major transit hub, requires more charging stations along bypass roads. “More highway charging stations will help EV users and also support businesses like hotels and restaurants that cater to travellers,” she added.