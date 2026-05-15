Government college guest lecturers in TN seek remuneration for working in May

COIMBATORE: Guest lecturers (GLs) working at government arts and science colleges in the state have urged the Higher Education Department to consider providing remuneration for their working days in May.

Although GLs receive no salary for May, they raised this demand after performing exam duties, admission work, and other tasks at the colleges since early May.

A GL at a college in Tiruppur district, on conditions of anonymity, told TNIE that five regular teaching staff and 15 GLs are currently employed.

"At present, semester exams are being conducted for the students, which will conclude by the end of this month. Under these circumstances, five regular teaching staff cannot handle the exam duties as GLs are performing them on a rotation basis. Another GL is stationed at the admission facilitation centre to assist students in applying for courses," he said.

"We have worked seven days on a rotation basis this month and more work is expected for another week. Hence, the Higher Education Department should consider providing remuneration of Rs 1,000 for the days we have worked," he urged.