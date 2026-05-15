Heard of talks on making me CM candidate, says VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday reiterated that he had learnt of backroom discussions to name him the chief minister candidate, but claimed that he was unaware of the other developments.

When asked if AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had rejected the idea of making a VCK leader the chief minister, Thirumavalavan said that he was unaware of it.

However, he confirmed that he had heard about talks between the Dravidian parties to make him the CM candidate. “Nobody officially approached me. A few of the my friends told me that such discussions were happening,” he told media.

He also clarified that there was no delay on VCK’s part in offering the letter of support to TVK and added that everything was as per schedule.

“We did not bargain or negotiate with any party. The only point of discussion was whether to be a part of the TVK government or to extend support from outside. Finally, we decided to extend support from outside,” he said.