Not against religious beliefs, but against inequality, says LoP Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Defending his remarks against Sanatana Dharma, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said his opposition is not against religious beliefs, but against social inequality and caste oppression.

Referring to the criticism over his statement in the House, Udhaya said the Dravidian movement itself has grown through resistance.

“Saying Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated doesn’t mean people should not go to temples. It means everyone must have equal rights not only inside temples, but also in society,” he said in a post on X.

“We are not against anyone’s belief in God. But we will strongly oppose inequality and oppression,” he said.

Quoting Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, he said the movement continues to follow the path of social equality reflected in the line, “All beings are equal by birth”.