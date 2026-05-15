Protect carvings during development works at Courtallam Main Falls: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the officials of the Tenkasi water resources development department and the Courtallam town panchayat to carry out the development works at Courtallam Main Falls in the presence of officials of the state archeology department to ensure the rock-cut idols and carvings are not damaged by the workers.

A vacation bench comprising justices GK Ilanthiraiyan and K Rajasekhar further directed the Tenkasi collector to conduct an inquiry regarding the alleged damage caused to the rock-cut idols in the area.

The town panchayat officials were further directed to ensure proper maintenance and development of public facilities during the Courtallam season by completing the development works within the stipulated period to protect the economic interests of local communities and persons dependent on seasonal tourism.

The directions were issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rama Ravikumar of Madurai, seeking legal action against all persons responsible for the damage, destruction and removal of ancient rock cut idols at Courtallam Main Falls, along with restoration or reinstallation of the damaged idols in their original place of consecration.