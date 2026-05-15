Residents in TN's Avinashi protest against liquor shop; BJP wants FL2 licences revoked

TIRUPPUR/ COIMBATORE: Several residents of Nalligoundanpalayam near Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Thursday staged a protest, demanding that a Tasmac liquor outlet operating for nearly eight years in their neighbourhood be shut down. The protesters alleged that the presence of the outlet has resulted in several law-and-order issues and frequent accidents, and it continues to threaten the safety of women in their neighbourhood.
On Thursday, several protesters, including women, children, and school students, gheraoed the Tasmac outlet (shop no. 2326), carrying signs demanding the closure of the shop. The protest lasted for nearly two hours, and when Tirumuruganpoondi police held talks with them, the residents submitted a petition on the same. After the police assured swift action, the residents withdrew the protest.
In a separate development, four Tasmac shops (no. 1557, 1603, 1846, and 1662) near Mettupalayam were closed on Thursday, following the state government's order to shut outlets located near places of worship and educational institutions. The residents of Mettupalayam in Coimbatore welcomed the move, which has been one of their major demands for several years.
Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, while welcoming the move to shut 717 Tasmac shops across the state, demanded that the state government revoke the FL2 licences granted to recreation clubs. She thanked Chief Minister Joseph Vijay for issuing the order just days after assuming office. She said, "During the previous DMK government, over 1,000 recreation clubs in major cities were granted FL2 licences. These clubs have caused social degeneration and made drinking a status symbol among the youth. They are a key reason for addiction."
Further, she called for the state government to implement full prohibition by closing down Tasmac shops in a phased manner. "As a first step, FL2 licences must be revoked," she reiterated, besides seeking the government to release a White Paper on the total number of liquor outlets, sales breakdown, and firms from which Tasmac procures liquor, along with the details of their owners.
Two days ago, trade unions representing Tasmac employees told TNIE that 120 FL2 bars are located in sensitive zones in the Coimbatore district, and those establishments have allegedly been spared.
MLA threatens to protest
Kinathukadavu MLA K Vignesh of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday threatened to stage a protest, along with the residents, by laying siege to the police stations in his constituency, if liquor is sold outside the permitted hours at Tasmac outlets. Vignesh said his main goal is to eradicate illegal liquor sales and drug use in the constituency. He also assured that the long-pending issue of the Vellalore dump yard would be resolved.