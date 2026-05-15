Residents in TN's Avinashi protest against liquor shop; BJP wants FL2 licences revoked

TIRUPPUR/ COIMBATORE: Several residents of Nalligoundanpalayam near Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Thursday staged a protest, demanding that a Tasmac liquor outlet operating for nearly eight years in their neighbourhood be shut down. The protesters alleged that the presence of the outlet has resulted in several law-and-order issues and frequent accidents, and it continues to threaten the safety of women in their neighbourhood.

On Thursday, several protesters, including women, children, and school students, gheraoed the Tasmac outlet (shop no. 2326), carrying signs demanding the closure of the shop. The protest lasted for nearly two hours, and when Tirumuruganpoondi police held talks with them, the residents submitted a petition on the same. After the police assured swift action, the residents withdrew the protest.

In a separate development, four Tasmac shops (no. 1557, 1603, 1846, and 1662) near Mettupalayam were closed on Thursday, following the state government's order to shut outlets located near places of worship and educational institutions. The residents of Mettupalayam in Coimbatore welcomed the move, which has been one of their major demands for several years.

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, while welcoming the move to shut 717 Tasmac shops across the state, demanded that the state government revoke the FL2 licences granted to recreation clubs. She thanked Chief Minister Joseph Vijay for issuing the order just days after assuming office. She said, "During the previous DMK government, over 1,000 recreation clubs in major cities were granted FL2 licences. These clubs have caused social degeneration and made drinking a status symbol among the youth. They are a key reason for addiction."