Rewarding rebel AIADMK MLAs with minister posts raises serious ethical questions: VCK

Ravikumar cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Subhash Desai vs State of Maharashtra case, which held that the political party, and not the legislature party, has the authority to appoint the whip and leader in the House.

“The whip issued by the AIADMK leadership was binding upon all members elected on the party ticket. Any MLA who defies such a whip is liable to face disqualification proceedings under Paragraph 2 of the Tenth Schedule,” he said.

His remarks came amid reports that Chief Minister Vijay was considering inducting some members of the rebel AIADMK faction into the ministry. Ravikumar said there was no immediate constitutional prohibition against such appointments unless the MLAs were formally disqualified.

Quoting Supreme Court observations, he said Article 164(1-B) bars a legislator from becoming a minister only after disqualification under the anti-defection law takes effect.

“From a strictly legal standpoint, the appointment of such MLAs as ministers may be permissible until disqualification is actually incurred. However, legality alone cannot be the sole test in matters affecting constitutional morality and democratic ethics,” he said.