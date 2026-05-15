Tamil Nadu to move KMUT beneficiaries above 60 to pension scheme, hike aid to Rs 1,500

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to shift beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme who are aged 60 and above to the Old Age Pension (OAP) scheme, thereby increasing their monthly assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

The identification process for all beneficiaries to be included in the OAP scheme is currently under way, and they will be automatically transitioned to receive increased financial aid, with 60 years set as the qualifying age.

In its election manifesto, the Vijay-led TVK had promised financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women up to the age of 60 and that the old age pension for those above 60 would be increased to Rs 3,000.

On Thursday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay stated that the honorarium scheme is being restructured and that the government would require some time to implement the proposed changes.

According to sources, the restructuring exercise may also include renaming the scheme as ‘Mathippumigu Mahalir Thittam’ (Honourable Women Scheme), as promised in the TVK poll manifesto. However, a final decision on the name change is yet to be taken.