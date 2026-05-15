Tamil Nadu to move KMUT beneficiaries above 60 to pension scheme, hike aid to Rs 1,500

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to shift beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme who are aged 60 and above to the Old Age Pension (OAP) scheme, thereby increasing their monthly assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.
The identification process for all beneficiaries to be included in the OAP scheme is currently under way, and they will be automatically transitioned to receive increased financial aid, with 60 years set as the qualifying age.
In its election manifesto, the Vijay-led TVK had promised financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women up to the age of 60 and that the old age pension for those above 60 would be increased to Rs 3,000.
On Thursday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay stated that the honorarium scheme is being restructured and that the government would require some time to implement the proposed changes.
According to sources, the restructuring exercise may also include renaming the scheme as ‘Mathippumigu Mahalir Thittam’ (Honourable Women Scheme), as promised in the TVK poll manifesto. However, a final decision on the name change is yet to be taken.
Government sources said the May installment of KMUT assistance would be credited on May 15. “A government order on renaming the scheme, shifting a section of beneficiaries from the KMUT scheme to the OAP scheme, and revising the eligibility criteria to include more beneficiaries is expected soon. The changes are likely to come into effect from June,” an official told the TNIE.
At present, there are nine social security schemes covering 34.36 lakh beneficiaries. While 4,39,315 disabled pensioners receive Rs 1,500 per month, beneficiaries under remaining schemes receive Rs 1,200.
‘Eligibility for OAP scheme being reformulated’
The beneficiaries include senior citizens aged 60 and above, widows, destitute persons, poor unmarried women and Sri Lankan refugees. Around 1.31 crore women-headed households currently receive Rs 1,000 per month under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT)scheme.
A senior official said the eligibility criteria for the KMUT and (Old Age Pension) OAP schemes differ completely. “A policy is being formulated to relax the eligibility criteria under the OAP scheme in order to accommodate the KMUT beneficiaries. The scheme is being revamped to extend benefits to a larger number of people,” the official added.
Name change on cards
According to sources, the restructuring exercise may also include renaming the scheme as ‘Mathippumigu Mahalir Thittam’ (Honourable Women Scheme), as promised in the TVK poll manifesto
Process already ongoing
Process to identify the beneficiaries to be included in the OAP scheme is currently under way. They will be transitioned to receive increased financial aid of Rs 1,500