Tasmac warns staff against overpricing, sale of liquor to minors amid complaints in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) on Thursday issued strict instructions to its employees not to sell liquor above the maximum retail price (MRP) and to those below legal drinking age of 21 years, warning that severe action would be taken against those violating the rules.

The move comes after consumers alleged that Tasmac retail outlets were charging Rs 10 to Rs 30 above the MRP, depending on the liquor purchased.

According to an official communication accessed by TNIE, Tasmac has directed district managers to closely monitor all retail liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu and ensure that liquor is sold only at the printed MRP.

The corporation warned that if complaints regarding overpricing continue and no action is taken at the shop level, disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against the district managers concerned. Tasmac has also instructed zonal managers and flying squads led by deputy collectors to intensify inspections and monitor violations across retail outlets.

The state-run liquor retailer has also reiterated the importance of strictly enforcing the legal drinking age. As per the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (in Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003, sale or supply of liquor to persons below 21 years of age is prohibited.