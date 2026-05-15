Tasmac warns staff against overpricing, sale of liquor to minors amid complaints in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) on Thursday issued strict instructions to its employees not to sell liquor above the maximum retail price (MRP) and to those below legal drinking age of 21 years, warning that severe action would be taken against those violating the rules.
The move comes after consumers alleged that Tasmac retail outlets were charging Rs 10 to Rs 30 above the MRP, depending on the liquor purchased.
According to an official communication accessed by TNIE, Tasmac has directed district managers to closely monitor all retail liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu and ensure that liquor is sold only at the printed MRP.
The corporation warned that if complaints regarding overpricing continue and no action is taken at the shop level, disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against the district managers concerned. Tasmac has also instructed zonal managers and flying squads led by deputy collectors to intensify inspections and monitor violations across retail outlets.
The state-run liquor retailer has also reiterated the importance of strictly enforcing the legal drinking age. As per the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (in Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003, sale or supply of liquor to persons below 21 years of age is prohibited.
A senior Tasmac official told TNIE that all employees have once again been instructed to strictly follow the age restriction norms. “The age limit rule is already in force. If salesmen have any doubt regarding the age of a customer, they must insist on valid proof such as Aadhaar card, driving licence or any other government-approved identity document,” the official said.
However, there are practical difficulties in implementing the directions at the outlets, the staff said.
A salesman working at a retail outlet said that the staff had generally avoided selling liquor to persons below 21 years even earlier, but the new instruction to demand identity proof could create tension between consumers and salesmen.
Another salesman welcomed the strict stand against MRP violations but pointed to operational issues faced by outlet staff. “At present, salesmen are already handling several additional expenses such as electricity charges, unloading charges for liquor stock, damage and even commissions allegedly demanded by local political functionaries. We do not know how the new government will address these issues,” he said. The latest directions are seen as part of efforts by the new government to tighten monitoring of liquor sales and improve regulation in Tasmac outlets across the state.