TN faces key test to sustain industrial growth, investor confidence under Vijay government

CHENNAI: The state’s industrial story is entering a high-stakes political transition. After five years of aggressively positioning itself as India’s factory floor and investment magnet, the change in government has shifted attention from headline investment pledges to a tougher question: can the new administration under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay preserve investor confidence while crafting its own economic identity?
The challenge comes at a sensitive moment, as many states are locked in an increasingly fierce contest for global capital, manufacturing supply chains and export-led growth. Over the past five years, Tamil Nadu emerged as one of India’s most aggressive industrial destinations, with the Industries department and Guidance Tamil Nadu driving investments in electronics, renewable energy, automobiles and export-oriented manufacturing. Between 2021 and 2026, the state signed 1,179 MoUs involving proposed investments of Rs 12.37 lakh crore and potential employment for 36.52 lakh people, said official data.
Industry executives said the new government’s first few months will be closely watched for signals on policy continuity, approvals, infrastructure delivery and electricity pricing. “Stable governments are built on continuity rather than disruption,” said M Ponnuswami, co-chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s National Taskforce on the ease of doing business.
He said faster planning approvals would be crucial to sustaining investor confidence, and that the state should push for time-bound environmental clearances.
“What investors will watch for now is whether the new government will introduce a fresh industrial policy that indicates its priorities and long-term direction,” said Kumar Subramaniam, chief executive of Kaynes Circuits.
The TVK has set a target of transforming the state into a $1.5trillion economy by 2036 while promising faster ease-of-doing-business reforms. Its manifesto proposes Industry Transformation Maps for 20 high-growth sectors. It also seeks to deepen TN’s export orientation through an ‘EnterpriseTNPlan’ focused on Tiruppur textiles, Vellore leather goods, Chennai auto components and Erode jewellery. The manifesto proposes a `15,000 crore fund to provide low-interest support for distressed MSMEs.“Policy certainty is now the real competitive advantage,” said Arun Alagappan of South India Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
TANSITA president S Vasudevan said repeated power tariff hikes over the last four years had severely impacted small industries, with per-unit electricity charges rising from Rs 6.35 in 2021 to Rs 8.25 in 2025, while fixed charges increased from Rs 35 to Rs 165.
AIE president K E Raghunathan said the state’s industrial success was built on stability and trust, warning that policy uncertainty could unsettle investors more than political change.
(With inputs from S Kumaresan @ Chennai)