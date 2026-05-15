TN faces key test to sustain industrial growth, investor confidence under Vijay government

CHENNAI: The state’s industrial story is entering a high-stakes political transition. After five years of aggressively positioning itself as India’s factory floor and investment magnet, the change in government has shifted attention from headline investment pledges to a tougher question: can the new administration under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay preserve investor confidence while crafting its own economic identity?

The challenge comes at a sensitive moment, as many states are locked in an increasingly fierce contest for global capital, manufacturing supply chains and export-led growth. Over the past five years, Tamil Nadu emerged as one of India’s most aggressive industrial destinations, with the Industries department and Guidance Tamil Nadu driving investments in electronics, renewable energy, automobiles and export-oriented manufacturing. Between 2021 and 2026, the state signed 1,179 MoUs involving proposed investments of Rs 12.37 lakh crore and potential employment for 36.52 lakh people, said official data.

Industry executives said the new government’s first few months will be closely watched for signals on policy continuity, approvals, infrastructure delivery and electricity pricing. “Stable governments are built on continuity rather than disruption,” said M Ponnuswami, co-chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s National Taskforce on the ease of doing business.