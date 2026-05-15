TN government reshuffles IAS officers, appoints new higher education, industries secretaries

CHENNAI: Continuing the reshuffle of IAS officers, the TN government on Thursday transferred a few of them. V Arun Roy is the new Higher Education secretary. Hitherto, he was secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce department. S Vijayakumar is the new secretary to Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce department. Hitherto, he was commissioner of Land Reforms.

P Umanath, ex-secretary-I to former CM MK Stalin, has been appointed as the secretary/CMD, TN Civil Supplies Corporation. MS Shanmugam, former secretary-II to the former CM, will assume charge as the commissioner of Tourism and MD of TTDC.

A Arun Thamburaj, Salem collector, will take over as the director of I&PR and ex officio secretary to the Tamil Development and Information department. K Elambahavath, ex-collector, Thoothukudi, will assume charge as the new Salem collector.

R Brindha Devi will function as director of Art and Culture. R Jaya, secretary, Special Initiatives Department, has been appointed as the Chief Resident Commissioner, TN House, Delhi. N Subbaiyan, ex-secretary to Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries department, will take over as secretary, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department.