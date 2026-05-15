TN government shifts Davidson, Senthil Velan in intelligence overhaul

CHENNAI: The government on Thursday shunted out two senior IPS officers — DGP-rank officer S Davidson Devasirvatham (1995 batch) and IGP-rank officer Dr KA Senthil Velan (2003 batch). The two officers were placed on compulsory wait by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the Assembly election over allegations of proximity to the DMK government. The transfers are part of the new government’s overhaul of the intelligence wing.

S Davidson Devasirvatham has been posted as DGP and Chief Vigilance Officer of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (TMCMPF). He replaces Rajeev Kumar, who has been transferred as DGP, Training, Oonamancherry. Dr KA Senthil Velan (2003 batch) has now been posted as Additional Director of the TN Police Academy.

DGP (Intelligence) B Bala Naga Devi has been posted as DGP, Cyber Crime Wing. She had earlier been appointed as DGP (Intelligence) following directions from the ECI ahead of the polls.

DIG of Police, Vellore Range, G Dharmarajan, has been posted as DIG, Intelligence (Security), Chennai, while DIG and Joint Commissioner of Police (South), Greater Chennai Police, Pakerla Cephas Kalyan, has been appointed DIG, Intelligence (Internal Security). DIG of Police, Tirunelveli Range, P Saravanan, has been posted as DIG, CID Intelligence, Chennai.