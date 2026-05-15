TN's Karimangalam villagers urge NHAI to finish underpass work soon

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Karimangalam have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the underpass construction and road expansion works, which commenced over a year ago, at Keragodahalli and Agaram junctions along the NH44, citing traffic congestion. They alleged that the junctions are black spots prone to frequent accidents along the highway, which connects Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts.

According to sources, the NHAI had dug a portion of the road to establish underpasses, but the pits were left unattended for nearly a year. A Murugesan, a resident of Karimangalam, told the TNIE that the NHAI, nearly a year ago, cleared dozens of trees, expanded the roads, and laid the granular base. "However, a year later, the progress remains the same, and traffic issues are increasing along the roads."

B Murugan, a driver from Karimangalam, said that no warning sign has been kept near the junctions to alert the road users about the transition to a national highway. "Here, the rural road directly connects with the national highway, thus causing accidents. Furthermore, it has been nearly a year since the road work commenced, but it has been abandoned, resulting in an increase in traffic issues."

When the TNIE reached out to NHAI officials, one of them said, "A part of the first phase of the project, the construction of pedestrian overpasses near the Karimangalam Government Arts College and the Government Law College was completed. Now, works are under way in Gundalapatti, following which, the works at the junctions will be completed.