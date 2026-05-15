TVK MLA Mustafa’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma invite BJP’s fury

CHENNAI: TVK MLA V M S Mustafa’s remarks endorsing DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial statement that “Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated” have drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, with its state unit chief Nainar Nagenthran demanding strict action against the legislator.

The BJP also slammed TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna for his remarks that “Sanatana means Hinduism in North India while in the South it signifies inequality”, accusing him of speaking out of ignorance.

The row erupted after Mustafa, responding to questions on Udhayanidhi’s remarks, said, “We also have Ambedkar and Periyar as ideological leaders. We are also here to eradicate Sanatana Dharma.”

In a statement, Nagenthran questioned whether CM Vijay describing his administration as a “government for minorities” meant it would suppress the majority community. “Is insulting religious beliefs the change that the TVK promises,” he asked, adding that remaining silent when a functionary hurts Hindu sentiments can’t be the hallmark of inclusive government.

Calling it unfortunate, former TN BJP president K Annamalai said they reflected “the level of hatred they harbour in their minds towards an eternal Dharma”. The DMK and TVK have proved they are “two sides of the same coin”, he said.

Aadhav Arjuna said the TVK was against bias against women in religion. He clarified the party was not against Hinduism, but against Hindutva. Replying to him, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said caste discrimination exists in all religions, and what is needed is reform, not spreading of hatred.