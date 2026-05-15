TVK’s gold ring for newborns promise in the spotlight after PM Modi’s warning

TIRUCHY: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioning against buying gold, the ‘Thaai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme’ announced in the TVK’s poll manifesto has come under scrutiny. The talks has also gained significance as the centre, on May 12, increased import tax on gold and silver to 15% in an effort to reduce overseas purchases amid global economic pressures.

As per economists and policy observers, rising gold prices, higher import costs and global market volatility may significantly influence the feasibility of large-scale welfare schemes linked to gold distribution.

In its manifesto, TVK said every baby born in government hospitals would be given a gold ring as a token of the government’s blessing. However, the manifesto does not elaborate on details of the weight of the gold to be distributed.

According to TN Health Management Information System data, deliveries in government institutions stood at 5,50,075 in 2021-22, 5,42,872 in 2022-23, 5,04,499 in 2023-24 and 4,51,547 in 2024-25. Health policy experts point out most childbirth-linked welfare schemes in TN are generally routed via government healthcare institutions, making institutional delivery figures a likely indicator of the potential beneficiary base if the scheme is implemented via the public health system.