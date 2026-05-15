Two injured during clash at Auroville, one arrested

VILLUPURAM: An Auroville resident was arrested for allegedly injuring two others during a clash that broke out between two groups at the Town Hall ahead of a meeting organised on development works in the township.

Sources said when members of the Auroville Foundation arrived for the meeting on Wednesday morning, they found Arunprakash Ambathy (38) and a few others there. The management had asked them to vacate but they refused to leave, and an argument ensued.

J Sindhuja (40) and Antim Auroville, who tried to alert the police, sustained injuries after Ambathy and those with him snatched away their phones. Based on Sindhuja’s complaint, the Auroville police arrested Ambathy on Thursday.