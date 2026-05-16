A promising path ahead for the new Tamil Nadu government

The government must also advance its efforts to transform TN into a trillion-dollar economy by strengthening infrastructure, including metro rail expansions, airport development and logistic systems while boosting exports. TN ranks second in the Export Preparedness Index, with merchandise exports nearly doubled from $26.16 billion in 2020-21 to $52.07 billion in 2024-25.

Achieving the $100 billion exports target by 2030 will require sustained policy support and strategic interventions. Retail inflation remained below 4% in recent years (3.77% in March 2026), though rising food and fuel prices remain risks. Appropriate measures are needed to maintain price stability and protect household purchasing power.

Agriculture and rural development remain equally critical. After experiencing negative growth in 2023–24 and 2024–25, the sector rebounded with 8.91% growth in 2025–26. Still agriculture faces challenges from climate change, etc. The government must strengthen irrigation systems, expand rural infrastructure and enhance productivity to support rural livelihoods.

The continuation and improvement of welfare schemes in education, healthcare and women’s empowerment are also crucial. The government’s manifesto emphasises these measures. With a large young population, job creation through skill development, entrepreneurship, industrial expansion and MSME revitalisation will be essential. Promoting innovation can also help address unemployment.

At the same time, the government faces serious fiscal challenges. Pandemic-related spending increased the fiscal deficit to 4.91% of GSDP and debt-to-GSDP ratio to 26.9% in 2020-21. Although the Interim Budget projects the fiscal deficit at 3% in 2026–27, debt remains high (26%), with interest payments accounting for 22% of revenue receipts.