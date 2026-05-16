A promising path ahead for the new Tamil Nadu government

The new government in Tamil Nadu assumes office amid high expectations from citizens, investors and diverse social groups. Its foremost responsibility is to ensure stability, inclusive growth and efficient governance. A closely-contested electoral mandate highlights the need for coalition-building and consensus-driven politics to avoid administrative uncertainty and ensure smooth functioning of state institutions.
TN has long been a leading industrial state. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, TN witnessed accelerated growth, driven largely by strong industrial performance. The economy recorded real growth rates of 11.19% in 2024-25 and 10.83% in 2025-26, among the highest in the country. Manufacturing grew by 14.74% and 14.22% during these years, while foreign direct investment inflows reached Rs 1.38 lakh crore between October 2019 and June 2025, ranking the state fourth nationally. The Economic Survey of India (2025–26) highlighted TN’s reform orientation, efficient project approvals, and future-ready industrial ecosystem.
Investors are now closely observing the policy direction of the new government. Maintaining policy continuity, ensuring business-friendly regulations, and addressing labour concerns will be critical to sustaining investments.
The government must also advance its efforts to transform TN into a trillion-dollar economy by strengthening infrastructure, including metro rail expansions, airport development and logistic systems while boosting exports. TN ranks second in the Export Preparedness Index, with merchandise exports nearly doubled from $26.16 billion in 2020-21 to $52.07 billion in 2024-25.
Achieving the $100 billion exports target by 2030 will require sustained policy support and strategic interventions. Retail inflation remained below 4% in recent years (3.77% in March 2026), though rising food and fuel prices remain risks. Appropriate measures are needed to maintain price stability and protect household purchasing power.
Agriculture and rural development remain equally critical. After experiencing negative growth in 2023–24 and 2024–25, the sector rebounded with 8.91% growth in 2025–26. Still agriculture faces challenges from climate change, etc. The government must strengthen irrigation systems, expand rural infrastructure and enhance productivity to support rural livelihoods.
The continuation and improvement of welfare schemes in education, healthcare and women’s empowerment are also crucial. The government’s manifesto emphasises these measures. With a large young population, job creation through skill development, entrepreneurship, industrial expansion and MSME revitalisation will be essential. Promoting innovation can also help address unemployment.
At the same time, the government faces serious fiscal challenges. Pandemic-related spending increased the fiscal deficit to 4.91% of GSDP and debt-to-GSDP ratio to 26.9% in 2020-21. Although the Interim Budget projects the fiscal deficit at 3% in 2026–27, debt remains high (26%), with interest payments accounting for 22% of revenue receipts.
Electoral promises will place further pressure on finances. Measures such as Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, additional free electricity, free gas cylinders, marriage and childbirth assistance and expanded health insurance could together cost tens of thousands of crores annually. Excessive borrowing to fund these commitments could weaken long-term growth. The central challenge, therefore, is balancing welfare commitments with fiscal prudence.
Since the state has limited control over central transfers, it relies heavily on its own revenues, including GST and VAT. Improving tax administration, reducing leakages, widening the tax base and encouraging business formalisation can enhance revenues without overburdening citizens. Greater efforts are also needed to enhance non-tax revenues.
Simultaneously, expenditure rationalisation is essential. While welfare programs remain vital for social justice, their efficiency and targeting should be periodically reviewed. The government must also prioritise capital expenditure in roads, transport, power, water supply and digital infrastructure, as they generate employment and support long term growth.
The new government, therefore, faces both significant challenges and promising opportunities. By ensuring political stability, maintaining fiscal discipline and balancing economic growth with social welfare, it can steer TN toward sustainable and inclusive development and reinforce its position as one of India’s leading states.
K R Shanmugam
The writer is the former director of the Madras School of Economics and economic consultant to the Tamil Nadu government.