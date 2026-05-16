CM Vijay keeps Home, Sengottaiyan gets Finance; Keerthana Industries; here's the list of TN ministers and portfolios

CHENNAI: A week after Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and nine Ministers were sworn in, their portfolios were announced on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, P Senthilkumar, Secretary-I to the CM, called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar and handed over the list of portfolios recommended to the Ministers. Later, Senthilkumar also called on the CM at his residence.

Significantly, and perhaps for the first time in the past five decades, the Chief Minister has retained Municipal Administration, Women’s Welfare, Youth Welfare, and Urban and Water Supply portfolios in addition to the other key departments, including Public, General Administration, Police, Home, and Special Programme Implementation.

The No. 2 in the Cabinet, Minister N Anand, has been appointed as Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources. His portfolios include Rural Development, Panchayats, Poverty Alleviation Programme, Rural Indebtedness and Irrigation Projects, including Small Irrigation.

Senior Cabinet hand KA Sengottaiyan has been entrusted with the Finance portfolio. He will oversee Finance, Pensions, and Pension Allowances.