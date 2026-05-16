CM Vijay keeps Home, Sengottaiyan gets Finance; Keerthana Industries; here's the list of TN ministers and portfolios

CHENNAI: A week after Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and nine Ministers were sworn in, their portfolios were announced on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, P Senthilkumar, Secretary-I to the CM, called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar and handed over the list of portfolios recommended to the Ministers. Later, Senthilkumar also called on the CM at his residence.
Significantly, and perhaps for the first time in the past five decades, the Chief Minister has retained Municipal Administration, Women’s Welfare, Youth Welfare, and Urban and Water Supply portfolios in addition to the other key departments, including Public, General Administration, Police, Home, and Special Programme Implementation.
The No. 2 in the Cabinet, Minister N Anand, has been appointed as Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources. His portfolios include Rural Development, Panchayats, Poverty Alleviation Programme, Rural Indebtedness and Irrigation Projects, including Small Irrigation.
Senior Cabinet hand KA Sengottaiyan has been entrusted with the Finance portfolio. He will oversee Finance, Pensions, and Pension Allowances.
Minister R Nirmalkumar has been given charge of Energy Resources and Law. His departments include Electricity and Non-Conventional Energy Development, Law, Courts, Prisons, Prevention of Corruption, Legislative Assembly, Governor, Elections, and Passports.
Significantly, S. Keerthana has been designated as Minister for Industries. Her portfolios include Industries and Investment Promotion. Aadhav Arjuna has been allocated the portfolios of Public Works and Sports Development. He will oversee Buildings, Highways, Minor Ports, and Sports Development.
KG Arunraj has been made Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare. He will handle Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare departments, while P Venkataramanan has been appointed Minister for Food and Civil Supplies. His responsibilities include Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection, and Price Control.
Rajmohan has been given the portfolio of School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity. He will oversee School Education, Archaeology, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Information and Publicity, Film Technology, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, and Government Press.
Dr KG Prabhu has been allotted the Natural Resources portfolio. He will handle Minerals and Mines.